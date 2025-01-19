Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Late Lukaku header secures Napoli win over Atalanta
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Late Lukaku header secures Napoli win over Atalanta

Late Lukaku header secures Napoli win over Atalanta
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Napoli - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - January 18, 2025 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku scores their third goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Late Lukaku header secures Napoli win over Atalanta
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Napoli - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - January 18, 2025 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal with Napoli's Scott McTominay REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Late Lukaku header secures Napoli win over Atalanta
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Napoli - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - January 18, 2025 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Late Lukaku header secures Napoli win over Atalanta
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Napoli - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - January 18, 2025 Napoli's Frank Anguissa, Napoli's Alex Meret and Napoli's Mathias Olivera celebrate after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
19 Jan 2025 06:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERGAMO, Italy : Romelu Lukaku scored a late goal to earn Napoli a 3-2 win at Atalanta on Saturday and strengthen their position at the top of the Serie A standings.

The Belgian striker netted 12 minutes from time with a glancing header from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s cross.

Napoli lead the table on 50 points, six ahead of Inter Milan who have two games in hand with Atalanta third on 43.

Mateo Retegui gave Atalanta the lead after 16 minutes with a powerful left-foot strike. Matteo Politano equalised for Napoli in the 27th minute from a deflected cross, and Scott McTominay put the visitors ahead in the 40th minute with a close-range finish from Anguissa’s pullback.

Ademola Lookman equalised for Atalanta in the 55th minute, nutmegging Giovanni Di Lorenzo and firing a low shot into the bottom corner under pressure from three Napoli defenders.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement