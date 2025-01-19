Late Lukaku header secures Napoli win over Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy : Romelu Lukaku scored a late goal to earn Napoli a 3-2 win at Atalanta on Saturday and strengthen their position at the top of the Serie A standings.

The Belgian striker netted 12 minutes from time with a glancing header from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s cross.

Napoli lead the table on 50 points, six ahead of Inter Milan who have two games in hand with Atalanta third on 43.

Mateo Retegui gave Atalanta the lead after 16 minutes with a powerful left-foot strike. Matteo Politano equalised for Napoli in the 27th minute from a deflected cross, and Scott McTominay put the visitors ahead in the 40th minute with a close-range finish from Anguissa’s pullback.

Ademola Lookman equalised for Atalanta in the 55th minute, nutmegging Giovanni Di Lorenzo and firing a low shot into the bottom corner under pressure from three Napoli defenders.