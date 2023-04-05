Logo
Sport

Late Lukaku penalty earns Inter 1-1 Coppa Italia draw at Juventus
Sport

Late Lukaku penalty earns Inter 1-1 Coppa Italia draw at Juventus

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Inter Milan - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 4, 2023 Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal as Juventus' Federico Chiesa reacts REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Inter Milan - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 4, 2023 Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates scoring their first goal with Federico Chiesa REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Inter Milan - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 4, 2023 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Inter Milan - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 4, 2023 Juventus fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Inter Milan - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 4, 2023 Inter Milan fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
05 Apr 2023 05:24AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 05:24AM)
TURIN, Italy : Juventus and Inter Milan shared the spoils in a 1-1 Coppa Italia semi-final draw on Tuesday, after a stoppage-time penalty by Romelu Lukaku cancelled out a late goal by Juve midfielder Juan Cuadrado.

Cuadrado gave Juventus the lead in the 83rd minute when he collected a loose ball inside the box and sent it into the bottom left corner after Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni had unsuccessfully tried to clear it off the line.

When it seemed that the game would end with a first-leg advantage for the home side, a handball by Juventus defender Gleison Bremer gifted the visitors a spot kick, flawlessly executed by Lukaku who sent Juve goalkeeper Mattia Perin the wrong way.

The Belgian striker was sent off because of a second yellow card moments later, while Inter captain Samir Handanovic and Cuadrado also got red cards immediately after the final whistle.

Cremonese host Fiorentina in the second semi-final on Wednesday. The second-leg games will be played on April 26 and 27.

Source: Reuters

