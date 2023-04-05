Late Lukaku penalty earns Inter 1-1 Coppa Italia draw at Juventus

TURIN, Italy : Juventus and Inter Milan shared the spoils in a 1-1 Coppa Italia semi-final draw on Tuesday, after a stoppage-time penalty by Romelu Lukaku cancelled out a late goal by Juve midfielder Juan Cuadrado.

Cuadrado gave Juventus the lead in the 83rd minute when he collected a loose ball inside the box and sent it into the bottom left corner after Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni had unsuccessfully tried to clear it off the line.

When it seemed that the game would end with a first-leg advantage for the home side, a handball by Juventus defender Gleison Bremer gifted the visitors a spot kick, flawlessly executed by Lukaku who sent Juve goalkeeper Mattia Perin the wrong way.

The Belgian striker was sent off because of a second yellow card moments later, while Inter captain Samir Handanovic and Cuadrado also got red cards immediately after the final whistle.

Cremonese host Fiorentina in the second semi-final on Wednesday. The second-leg games will be played on April 26 and 27.