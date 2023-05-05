Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Late MacAllister penalty gives Brighton 1-0 win over Manchester United
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Late MacAllister penalty gives Brighton 1-0 win over Manchester United

Late MacAllister penalty gives Brighton 1-0 win over Manchester United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 4, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Late MacAllister penalty gives Brighton 1-0 win over Manchester United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 4, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Late MacAllister penalty gives Brighton 1-0 win over Manchester United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 4, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi celebrates after the match with Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister REUTERS/Ian Walton
Late MacAllister penalty gives Brighton 1-0 win over Manchester United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 4, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Facundo Buonanotte in action with Manchester United's Luke Shaw Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Late MacAllister penalty gives Brighton 1-0 win over Manchester United
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 4, 2023 Manchester United's Fred in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo REUTERS/Ian Walton
05 May 2023 05:43AM (Updated: 05 May 2023 05:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, England: Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis MacAllister fired the winner from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 win for his side over Manchester United in a pulsating Premier League clash on Thursday (May 4).

The defeat leaves Erik ten Hag's side in fourth place on 63 points, four ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool but with a game in hand over their Merseyside rivals, while Brighton move up to sixth on 55 points.

The victory was some measure of revenge for Brighton, who lost to Manchester United on penalties in their FA Cup semi-final 11 days ago.

The home side dominated possession and could have gone ahead as early as the fourth minute when Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma snapped up a loose pass from Victor Lindelof, but he fired his shot straight into the face of David De Gea.

Mitoma was a threat throughout, creating several chances for himself before teeing up Danny Welbeck to fire high and wide from the edge of the box early in the second half as United struggled to pass the ball out of defence.

After getting booked in the first half, United midfielder Casemiro was lucky not to pick up his second yellow card as he hacked down MacAllister on the edge of the box in the in the second half.

Tempers flared in the 68th minute as United winger Antony, angry at not being awarded a free kick, was penalised for a tackle on MacAllister before getting into a confrontation with Lewis Dunk that earned both players a yellow card.

Brighton continued to press forward looking for a winner, with substitute Solly March and MacAllister both forcing superb saves from De Gea as the clock ticked towards 90 minutes.

United looked set to secure a draw, but there was late drama when Luke Shaw was found to have handled the ball in the box after a VAR review, and MacAllister blasted home the spot kick nine minutes into stoppage time to secure the win.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.