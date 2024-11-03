Late Malard goal gives Man United 1-1 WSL draw with Arsenal

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United substitute Melvine Malard snatched an 83rd-minute equaliser to earn her side a 1-1 draw with Arsenal, with former United striker Alessia Russo getting the Gunners’ goal in an intriguing Women’s Super League clash on Sunday.

Given a hostile reception by many home fans in the day’s early kickoff, Russo had a number of good chances before breaking the deadlock with a tidy finish in the 63rd minute as Arsenal dominated their hosts.

United struggled to threaten the Arsenal goal until Malard got enough on Rachel Williams’ header from a corner to steer it past Daphne Van Domselaar and into the net.

With five more games to be played on Sunday, Manchester United were third in the table on 11 points with Arsenal fifth on nine.