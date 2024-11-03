Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Late Malard goal gives Man United 1-1 WSL draw with Arsenal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Late Malard goal gives Man United 1-1 WSL draw with Arsenal

Late Malard goal gives Man United 1-1 WSL draw with Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - November 3, 2024 Arsenal's Leah Williamson in action with Manchester United's Melvine Malard Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Late Malard goal gives Man United 1-1 WSL draw with Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - November 3, 2024 Manchester United's Melvine Malard celebrates scoring their first goal with Maya Le Tissier Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Late Malard goal gives Man United 1-1 WSL draw with Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - November 3, 2024 Manchester United's Melvine Malard celebrates scoring their first goal with Dominique Janssen and Simi Awujo Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Late Malard goal gives Man United 1-1 WSL draw with Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - November 3, 2024 Manchester United's Melvine Malard celebrates scoring their first goal with Grace Clinton Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
03 Nov 2024 10:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United substitute Melvine Malard snatched an 83rd-minute equaliser to earn her side a 1-1 draw with Arsenal, with former United striker Alessia Russo getting the Gunners’ goal in an intriguing Women’s Super League clash on Sunday.

Given a hostile reception by many home fans in the day’s early kickoff, Russo had a number of good chances before breaking the deadlock with a tidy finish in the 63rd minute as Arsenal dominated their hosts.

United struggled to threaten the Arsenal goal until Malard got enough on Rachel Williams’ header from a corner to steer it past Daphne Van Domselaar and into the net.

With five more games to be played on Sunday, Manchester United were third in the table on 11 points with Arsenal fifth on nine.  

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement