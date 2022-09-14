Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Late Matip header earns Liverpool victory over Ajax
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Late Matip header earns Liverpool victory over Ajax

Late Matip header earns Liverpool victory over Ajax
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Liverpool v Ajax Amsterdam - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 13, 2022 Liverpool's Joel Matip scores their second goal REUTERS/Craig Brough
Late Matip header earns Liverpool victory over Ajax
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Liverpool v Ajax Amsterdam - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 13, 2022 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Late Matip header earns Liverpool victory over Ajax
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Liverpool v Ajax Amsterdam - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 13, 2022 Liverpool's Joel Matip celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
14 Sep 2022 05:04AM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 05:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England : Joel Matip headed in an 89th-minute winner as Liverpool beat Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match at Anfield on Tuesday.

Mohamed Salah fired the home side ahead in the 17th minute after being picked out by Diogo Jota, the Egyptian beating Ajax keeper Remko Pasveer with a trademark finish.

But the lead lasted just 10 minutes before Ajax pulled level with a stunning strike from Mohammed Kudus who worked himself some space in the box before hammering the ball into the top corner.

Liverpool enjoyed the bulk of pressure after the break but Ajax fullback Daley Blind wasted a great chance to put the Dutch side ahead when he was left unmarked at the back post but headed wide.

Substitute Darwin Nunez should have won the game for Liverpool in the 83rd minute after he was slipped in by Salah but the Uruguayan striker scuffed his shot wide from a great position inside the box.

A deflected effort from Salah then struck the post before, from the resulting Kostas Tsimikas corner, Matip rose to head in the winner.

Liverpool had lost their opening game in the group 4-1 at Napoli.

(Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.