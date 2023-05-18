Late MMA fighter Victoria Lee: ONE Championship and Evolve gym announce award, scholarships in her name

Mixed martial arts fighter Angela Lee has posted a touching tribute to her late sister Victoria Lee on what would have been her 19th birthday, with the promotion ONE Championship also announcing multiple new programmes to honour her legacy.

Chairman and chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong said that Jan 13 would be “Victoria Lee Day” in ONE Championship every year.

Nicknamed “The Prodigy”, she was set for her next fight in Bangkok on that date in 2023, before her death on Boxing Day last December in Hawaii, where she was born and raised and had lived with her family.

Chatri added ONE would give out the Victoria Lee Award every year to a fighter who “goes above and beyond the call of duty” in giving back to their community through charitable efforts and contributions, with the first recipient to be chosen later this year.

Singapore-based gym Evolve MMA, of which Victoria Lee was a member along with her siblings and fellow ONE fighters Angela and Christian Lee, will also award scholarships to “deserving youths who wish to pursue their dream of becoming a world champion in martial arts”.

The pool of candidates will be selected from youth and amateur MMA organisations around the world, Chatri said.