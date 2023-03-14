Late Morata goal gives Atletico dramatic win at Girona

GIRONA : A last-gasp goal by Alvaro Morata stretched Atletico Madrid's unbeaten LaLiga run to nine matches as they beat Girona 1-0 on Monday to strengthen their grip on third place in the standings.

Atletico moved to 48 points after seizing their opportunity to move three points clear of Real Sociedad in the race to finish third after the Basque side drew 1-1 with Mallorca on Sunday.

Girona, who had previously lost only one of their last eight home games in LaLiga, are in 12th place on 30 points, four points above relegation zone.

Atletico failed to score until stoppage time, and suffered some anxious moments after the goal was initially disallowed before a review by VAR changed the decision to hand substitute Morata his 10th league goal of the season.

Atletico host relegation-threatened Valencia on Saturday, while Girona play at Rayo Vallecano.