Sport

Late Norgaard header gives Brentford 2-2 draw with Man City
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester City - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 14, 2025 Brentford's Christian Norgaard scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Late Norgaard header gives Brentford 2-2 draw with Man City
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester City - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 14, 2025 Brentford's Christian Norgaard celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
15 Jan 2025 05:34AM
LONDON : Christian Norgaard's stoppage-time header gave Brentford a thrilling 2-2 Premier League draw against Manchester City as the hosts cancelled out two second-half goals from Phil Foden to grab a share of the spoils on Tuesday. 

After struggling to create chances in the first half, the breakthrough finally came for City in the 66th minute when a brilliant ball from the right by Kevin De Bruyne was met with a deft volley from Foden, who steered it in at the far post. 

Foden made it 2-0 12 minutes later, rattling home the rebound after Savinho's initial shot was saved, but Brentford's Yoane Wissa ensured a nervy finish when he fired home from close range to reduce the deficit in the 82nd minute. 

Denmark international Norgaard completed the comeback two minutes into added time, getting enough power on his glancing header to send it past Stefan Ortega, despite the City keeper getting a strong hand to it.

Source: Reuters

