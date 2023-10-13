Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Late Nunez penalty rescues draw for Uruguay against Colombia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Late Nunez penalty rescues draw for Uruguay against Colombia

Late Nunez penalty rescues draw for Uruguay against Colombia

FILE PHOTO:Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Ghana v Uruguay - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 2, 2022 Uruguay's Darwin Nunez reacts REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

13 Oct 2023 07:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A late penalty from Darwin Nunez earned Uruguay a hard-fought 2-2 draw against 10-man Colombia in their World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay were behind in the first half after James Rodrigez's shot from Rafael Santos Borre's cross in the 35th minute. However, they equalised just after halftime with Mathias Olivera's header from a corner.

Colombia retook the lead five minutes later thanks to a Mateus Uribe strike from another Borre cross. But they were denied a win when goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was sent off in the 87th minute after picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Maximiliano Araujo, giving away a penalty.

Alvaro Montero came on for winger Jhon Arias and replaced Vargas in the net, but was unable to stop Nunez's spot kick.

Colombia and Uruguay remain third and fourth in the standings of CONMEBOL's qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Bolivia face Ecuador, Argentina host Paraguay, Chile take on Peru and Brazil face Venezuela later on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.