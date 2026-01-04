Late Olmo and Lewandowski goals give Barca 2-0 dramatic win at Espanyol

BARCELONA, Jan 3 : ‌Late goals from Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski earned LaLiga leaders Barcelona a hard-fought 2–0 victory over Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday, with goalkeeper Joan Garcia playing a key role against his former club.

Barca extended their lead atop the Spanish standings with 49 points, seven clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Real Betis on Sunday. Espanyol remain fifth on 33.

In ‌a physical and tightly contested match Espanyol came close to ‌opening the scoring on several occasions but it was Barcelona who struck four minutes from time when Olmo produced a superb finish into the far corner after a pass from Fermin Lopez.

Lopez then surged down the right flank to set up Lewandowski in the 90th minute, providing his second assist of the night as Barcelona sealed the win ‍and silenced a fervent RCDE Stadium.

A gutsy Espanyol were the more threatening side for long stretches, pressing aggressively and carving out several clear chances, but they were repeatedly denied by Garcia, who was unfazed by the hostile reception from his former supporters.

The Barcelona goalkeeper produced ​a string of outstanding saves, ‌denying Pere Milla with a point-blank header in the first half before stopping Roberto Fernandez twice in quick succession and stretching low to keep out ​a curling effort from Carlos Romero as the hosts piled on pressure.

Barcelona struggled to impose themselves ⁠for much of the contest, dominating ‌possession without a cutting edge, but the match swung following changes from coach Hansi ​Flick, who introduced Lewandowski, Olmo and Lopez in the second half, substitutions that added energy and proved decisive.

Before the breakthrough, Espanyol goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic had ‍kept his side level, pushing away a header from Jules Kounde before producing a point-blank ⁠save to deny Eric Garcia in a derby shaped by fine goalkeeping at both ends.

Barcelona will look to ​carry their momentum into ‌Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.