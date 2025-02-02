Logo
Late Onuachu strike earns Saints second win of the season at Ipswich
Late Onuachu strike earns Saints second win of the season at Ipswich

02 Feb 2025 01:25AM (Updated: 02 Feb 2025 01:39AM)
IPSWICH, England : Southampton earned their second Premier League win of the season after Paul Onuachu struck late to earn his side at 2-1 at Ipswich Town.

With both sides desperate for three points to aid their battle for survival, it was bottom side Southampton who struck first as Joe Aribo's strike squirmed through home goalkeeper Arijanet Muric and into the net.

The home support, who have seen just one league win at Portman Road all season, did not have to wait long for a leveller, with top goalscorer Liam Delap slotting home on the half hour mark.

Ipswich wasted a host of chances to edge in front and they were made to pay for their wastefulness as Onuachu's goal three minutes from time helped Southampton close the gap between them and the safety zone to eight points, seven behind 19th-placed Ipswich.

Source: Reuters

