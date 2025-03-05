Late own goal and penalty earn Villa 3-1 first-leg win at Brugge

BRUGES, Belgium : Aston Villa earned a 3-1 win away to Club Brugge in their Champions League last-16 first leg in Belgium on Tuesday, thanks to an own goal and a penalty kick in the final eight minutes.

Villa were in front in the third minute when Leon Bailey fired a first-time shot into the bottom corner but the hosts were level nine minutes later through Maxim De Cuyper.

The tie appeared to be heading for a draw until Brandon Mechele put the ball into his own net eight minutes from time and with two minutes left Marco Asensio converted from the penalty spot.

The sides will meet again at Villa Park next Wednesday for the second leg, to decide who will face either Liverpool or Paris St Germain in the quarter-finals.