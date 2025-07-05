Late own goal sends Chelsea past Palmeiras into semi-finals

PHILADELPHIA :An 83rd-minute Weverton own goal from a deflected Malo Gusto cross gave Chelsea a nervy 2-1 win over a spirited Palmeiras side in the Club World Cup quarter-finals at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday.

Cole Palmer also got on the scoresheet in the first half for Chelsea, who move on to face more Brazilian opposition in Fluminense in New York on Tuesday with a place in the final on the line.

Palmeiras roared back after halftime with teenage winger Estevao, who is soon to join Chelsea, equalising in the 53rd minute with a stunning strike from a tight angle.

"Tough game as we expected," said Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca. "First half, I think we were a little bit better compared to the second half, we controlled the game much better.

"But then they scored and the game changed but at the end we scored and I think we deserved to win. Congratulations to the players, because they have been very good."

Chelsea started the match well despite missing key defensive midfield duo Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, with 21-year-old Andrey Santos making his first start some two and a half years after joining the club.

They controlled possession and repeatedly threatened through Pedro Neto, who caused chaos for Palmeiras defence down the right flank.

Palmer struck in the 16th minute, receiving a pass from Trevoh Chalobah on the edge of the box and gliding past three defenders with ease before dispatching a precise left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Despite their dominance, Chelsea squandered several opportunities, including Christopher Nkunku's glaring miss in the 34th minute when he blasted over with only goalkeeper Weverton to beat.

Palmeiras, missing key defenders Joaquin Piquerez, Gustavo Gomez and Murilo, struggled to contain Chelsea's fluid attack in the first half but emerged from the break with renewed energy.

They nearly equalised when Bruno Fuchs headed narrowly wide from a corner before Estevao worked his magic with an effort that should be a strong candidate for goal of the tournament so far.

The 18-year-old showcased his immense talent by cutting in from the right, gliding past Levi Colwill and smashing an unstoppable shot from a tight angle that flew over keeper Robert Sanchez and off the underside of the crossbar.

"Happy because we won, happy because he scored, so it's a perfect night," Maresca said of his new signing.

Just when Palmeiras looked at their most dangerous, though, Chelsea found the winner down the other end.

Gusto found space down the left and his attempted cross deflected off defender Fuchs and wrongfooted Weverton, the ball bouncing off the goalkeeper's back and into the net to end Palmeiras dreams of an all-Brazilian semi-final.