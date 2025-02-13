Logo
Late penalty earns Brugge 2-1 home win over Atalanta
Soccer Football - Champions League - Knockout Phase Playoff - First Leg - Club Brugge v Atalanta - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - February 12, 2025 Club Brugge's Gustaf Nilsson celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - Champions League - Knockout Phase Playoff - First Leg - Club Brugge v Atalanta - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - February 12, 2025 Club Brugge players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - Champions League - Knockout Phase Playoff - First Leg - Club Brugge v Atalanta - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - February 12, 2025 Club Brugge's Simon Mignolet with teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - Champions League - Knockout Phase Playoff - First Leg - Club Brugge v Atalanta - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - February 12, 2025 Club Brugge's Ardon Jashari in action with Atalanta's Juan Cuadrado REUTERS/Yves Herman
13 Feb 2025 03:56AM
BRUGES, Belgium : A stoppage-time penalty by substitute Gustaf Nilsson secured Club Brugge a 2-1 home win against Atalanta in the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff on Wednesday.

Ferran Jutgla gave a confident Brugge the lead after 15 minutes with a measured strike before Atalanta's Mario Pasalic levelled with a header just before halftime, netting from a lovely cross by Davide Zappacosta.

But Brugge were awarded a penalty for Isak Hien's foul on Nilsson in injury time and the Swedish striker made no mistake in slotting home.

Atalanta will host Brugge in the reverse fixture on Tuesday, with the winner of the tie facing Lille or Aston Villa in competition's last 16.

Source: Reuters
