Late penalty earns Brugge 2-1 home win over Atalanta

BRUGES, Belgium : A stoppage-time penalty by substitute Gustaf Nilsson secured Club Brugge a 2-1 home win against Atalanta in the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff on Wednesday.

Ferran Jutgla gave a confident Brugge the lead after 15 minutes with a measured strike before Atalanta's Mario Pasalic levelled with a header just before halftime, netting from a lovely cross by Davide Zappacosta.

But Brugge were awarded a penalty for Isak Hien's foul on Nilsson in injury time and the Swedish striker made no mistake in slotting home.

Atalanta will host Brugge in the reverse fixture on Tuesday, with the winner of the tie facing Lille or Aston Villa in competition's last 16.