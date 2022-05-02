Logo
Late penalty gives Botafogo home point in 1-1 draw
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Juventude - Estadio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - May 1, 2022 Botafogo's Renzo Saravia in action with Juventude's Paulinho REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Juventude - Estadio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - May 1, 2022 Botafogo's Diego Goncalves scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
02 May 2022 12:26AM (Updated: 02 May 2022 12:26AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : Juventude failed to get their first league win of the season when Botafogo scored late on to secure a 1-1 draw in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

The point left the club from the southern city of Caxias do Sul second bottom of the Serie A table with two points from four games.

Botafogo, who were promoted from Serie B last year, have five points from four matches and are in 11th place in the 20-team table.

Paraguayan striker Isidro Pitta put Juventude ahead after 64 minutes when he turned a defender and fired home a low left-foot shot.

But Diego Goncalves delighted the 34,000 home crowd when he scored from the penalty spot with seven minutes remaining.

Source: Reuters

