Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Late penalty gives Georgian stunning victory over Wales
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Late penalty gives Georgian stunning victory over Wales

Late penalty gives Georgian stunning victory over Wales
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Georgia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 19, 2022 Wales' Alex Cuthbert in action REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Late penalty gives Georgian stunning victory over Wales
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Georgia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 19, 2022 Wales' Tomos Williams in action REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Late penalty gives Georgian stunning victory over Wales
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Georgia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 19, 2022 Georgia's Alexander Todua in action REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Late penalty gives Georgian stunning victory over Wales
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Georgia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 19, 2022 Wales' Sam Costelow in action with Georgia's Beka Saghinadze REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Late penalty gives Georgian stunning victory over Wales
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Georgia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 19, 2022 Georgia players celebrates after the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
19 Nov 2022 11:05PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2022 11:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CARDIFF: Replacement flyhalf Luka Matkava, a 21-year-old playing his second international, landed a 77th-minute penalty to earn Georgia a famous 13-12 victory over a ragged Wales in Cardiff on Saturday (Nov 19).

Wales took a while to get going but surged clear when flanker Jac Morgan scored two tries within five minutes midway through the first half, for a 12-3 halftime lead.

They looked short of ideas for much of the second half, however, and, after losing winger Alex Cuthbert to the sin bin, conceded a try as Alexander Todue collected a Tedo Abzhandadze kick into acres of space.

Abzhandadze added the conversion to his earlier penalty to bring it back to 12-10 and though he then missed with another kickable penalty soon after, the Georgians continued to dominate and were rewarded when Matkava split the posts from 40 metres.

The teams will meet again in their final pool game at next year’s World Cup.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.