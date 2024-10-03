Late penalty snatches draw for Monaco at Dinamo Zagreb

ZAGREB : AS Monaco came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw away to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday at a rain-sodden Maksimir stadium, with Denis Zakaria equalising with a 90th-minute penalty.

Petar Sucic put Dinamo ahead in added time at the end of the first half with a delightful chip over the keeper and the home side doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Martin Baturina struck a powerful shot from outside the area.

Having been crushed 9-2 at Bayern Munich in their opening game, it looked like the Croatian side would bounce back in style, before Mohammed Salisu headed in from a corner eight minutes later and Dinamo then conceded a late penalty.

Zakaria converted to put Monaco on four points after they beat Barcelona in their first match, and the French side maintained their unbeaten record in all competitions this season.