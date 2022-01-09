Logo
Late Puertas goal gives Granada draw against Barcelona
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - January 8, 2022 Granada's Antonio Puertas scores their first goal REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - January 8, 2022 Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele in action with Granada's Carlos Neva REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Granada v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain - January 8, 2022 Barcelona's Gerard Pique, Nico and Ferran Jutgla during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Jon Nazca
09 Jan 2022 03:54AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2022 03:49AM)
A stunning late goal by Antonio Puertas gave Granada a shock 1-1 draw against Barcelona in LaLiga on Saturday.

Striker Luuk de Jong's second-half header, following a perfect cross from Dani Alves, gave Barca the lead but Puertas pulled the home side level with his 89th-minute goal.

The Catalan giants were reduced to 10 players when Gavi was sent off in the 79th minute for fouling Alex Collado.

Barcelona are sixth in the standings with 32 points from 20 games, 14 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Granada, who are unbeaten in LaLiga since late November, are 12th with 24 points.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

