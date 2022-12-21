Late show earns champions Thailand five-goal win over Brunei

Three late goals ensured Thailand made a strong start to their defence of the Asean Championship on Tuesday as Mano Polking's side notched up a 5-0 win over Brunei in Kuala Lumpur.

Peeradon Chamrasamee scored twice in injury time to boost the reigning champions' goal difference after earlier efforts from Bordin Phala and Teerasil Danga as well as an 88th-minute own goal from Yura Yunos.

Teerasil's ball back across goal set up Bordin to open the scoring from close range in the 19th minute before Teerasil headed in the second a minute from the end of the first half following a cross from the left by Theerathorn Bunmathan.

Yura could do little about his own goal, the ball thumping him on the chest at close range and crossing the line after Haimie Nyaring's attempt to hack clear.

Peeradon converted from the penalty spot in the 91st minute to add Thailand's fourth and then completed the scoring two minutes later with a fine strike from distance.

Thailand lead Group A as a result of the win, where they are joined on three points by Cambodia after their 3-2 victory over the Philippines.

Two goals in four minutes from Reung Bunheing and Orn Chanpolin put Cambodia in control but a brace by Kenshiro Daniels pulled the Azkals level, only for Reung to strike again in the 59th minute to earn his side the win.

The opening phase of the Asean Championship, which brings together 10 nations from across Southeast Asia, will continue until Jan. 3 with the top two teams in each group advancing to the last four.

The semi-finals will be played on a home-and-away basis on Jan. 6 and 9 with the final to be held on Jan. 13 and 16.