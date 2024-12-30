Late Sottil goal earns Fiorentina 2-2 draw at Juventus

TURIN, Italy :Fiorentina snatched a 2-2 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Sunday thanks to a late stunner from forward Riccardo Sottil, condemning the hosts to yet another draw after Khephren Thuram scored twice for them.

Thuram put Juventus in front after 20 minutes, sending the ball low inside the near post after an impressive solo run, before Fiorentina's Moise Kean levelled ahead of the break with a header.

Thuram restored the lead for Juve three minutes into the second half, scoring into the far bottom corner from close range, but Sottil equalised for Fiorentina in the 87th minute with a powerful, close-range volley.

Juventus are sixth in the standings, level on 32 points with fifth-placed Fiorentina.

Juventus have now drawn five of their last six league games, winning once in that run at bottom side Monza last weekend.

The hosts started off strongly and Dusan Vlahovic had an early chance for an opener, but ended up sending his header just wide against his former side.

The game was then briefly halted due to racist chants directed at the Serbian striker and the stadium screens displayed a message urging the fans to stop, otherwise risking suspension of the match.

Thuram helped silence the visiting supporters when he slalomed past Fiorentina's defence to break the deadlock.

SOTTIL SAVES THE DAY

But Juve's clear dominance decreased after finding the net and Fiorentina, coming off consecutive league defeats against Udinese and Bologna, started to seek more chances.

Kean eventually found the leveller in the 38th minute, scoring his 11th goal of the season, but did not celebrate netting for the first time against his former employer after switching clubs in July.

Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea denied Vlahovic from restoring the lead for the hosts shortly before the break.

The Spanish keeper required medical assistance after stopping the shot with an outstretched arm.

Thuram put Juventus back up when he scored his second goal of the night following halftime, after a low pass by Teun Koopmeiners was deflected off a Fiorentina player inside the box.

But the visitors did not settle and Sottil eventually sealed one point with a stunning shot that sailed into the roof of the net.

Thiago Motta's side have drawn 21 games in 2024 in Serie A, and only Perugia in 1979 have drawn more matches (22) in a single calendar year in the history of the competition.

Juve next face AC Milan in the semi-finals of the Italian Super Cup on Jan. 3, with a potential final three days later against the winner of Inter Milan v Atalanta.

They return to league action on Jan. 11 in a derby clash at Torino.

Fiorentina, who have a game in hand, host Napoli in Serie A on Jan. 4.