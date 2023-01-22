Late Surridge goal gives Forest 1-1 draw at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England: Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge fired a late equaliser to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday (Jan 21) as the south-coast team dropped into the relegation zone despite ending a four-match losing run in the Premier League.

Gary O'Neil's team dropped one place to 18th on 17 points after 20 games, while Forest remained 13th on 21 points.

Forest started strongly but Bournemouth struck first through Jaidon Anthony after winger Dango Ouattara set up the goal in the 28th minute with a bit of brilliance on his league debut.

Ouattara, signed from Lorient earlier this week, shook off a couple of defenders on the right wing before squaring the ball to Anthony, who steered a low shot past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to net Bournemouth's first league goal since November.

Forest continued to threaten after the break and their pressure finally paid off in the 83rd minute when Surridge slid in at the far post to meet a Brennan Johnson cross and score against his former team.

The draw takes Forest's unbeaten run to four league games.