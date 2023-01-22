Logo
Late Surridge goal gives Forest 1-1 draw at Bournemouth
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 21, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore in action with Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 21, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Sam Sturridge shoots at goal REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 21, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams in action with AFC Bournemouth's Jordan Zemura REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 21, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates scores a goal that is disallowed following a referral to VAR Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
22 Jan 2023 01:07AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2023 01:34AM)
BOURNEMOUTH, England: Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge fired a late equaliser to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday (Jan 21) as the south-coast team dropped into the relegation zone despite ending a four-match losing run in the Premier League.

Gary O'Neil's team dropped one place to 18th on 17 points after 20 games, while Forest remained 13th on 21 points.

Forest started strongly but Bournemouth struck first through Jaidon Anthony after winger Dango Ouattara set up the goal in the 28th minute with a bit of brilliance on his league debut.

Ouattara, signed from Lorient earlier this week, shook off a couple of defenders on the right wing before squaring the ball to Anthony, who steered a low shot past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to net Bournemouth's first league goal since November.

Forest continued to threaten after the break and their pressure finally paid off in the 83rd minute when Surridge slid in at the far post to meet a Brennan Johnson cross and score against his former team.

The draw takes Forest's unbeaten run to four league games.

 

Source: Reuters

