Late Tonali goal hands Milan 2-1 win over Verona
Late Tonali goal hands Milan 2-1 win over Verona

17 Oct 2022 04:51AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 05:03AM)
Sandro Tonali's late goal sealed a 2-1 win for Italian champions AC Milan at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday.

The visitors went ahead after nine minutes when Verona's Miguel Veloso deflected Rafael Leao's cross into his own net.

Verona deservedly equalised after 19 minutes when Koray Gunter's weak shot deflected off Milan defender Matteo Gabbia which took it beyond keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Milan secured the win in the 81st minute when Ante Rebic found Tonali alone in the box with a perfect ball across and he had no trouble finishing past keeper Lorenzo Montipo.

Milan, third on 23 points, are now three points behind league leaders Napoli after 10 games. Verona remain stuck in the relegation zone on five points in 18th place.

Source: Reuters

