Late Welbeck goal earns Brighton 1-1 draw at Leicester
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - January 23, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March, Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey and Alexis Mac Allister after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - January 23, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - January 23, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - January 23, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - January 23, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Webster in action with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Harvey Barnes Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
24 Jan 2022 12:07AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 12:12AM)
LEICESTER, England: Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck netted a late header to cancel out Leicester City forward Patson Daka's opener as the teams played out a 1-1 Premier League draw at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Welbeck rose above Leicester's James Justin at the back post and connected with Neal Maupay's deep cross, sending his header into the bottom corner to grab the equaliser in the 82nd minute.

Daka had put Leicester in the lead in the 46th minute when he scored on the rebound after Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez kept out a shot from Harvey Barnes.

Brighton had the chance to turn the match around in the final minutes, but Dan Burn's header was cleared off the line by Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans before keeper Kasper Schmeichel saved a stunning effort from Leandro Trossard.

Source: Reuters

