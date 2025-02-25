Latham lauds Ravindra's match-winning century in new batting role

Rachin Ravindra marked his Champions Trophy debut with a century in New Zealand's win over Bangladesh on Monday but it was the 25-year-old's ability to soak up the pressure while batting in an unfamiliar position that impressed teammate Tom Latham.

Ravindra was rested for New Zealand's opening victory over Pakistan after taking a blow to his forehead in a tri-series match in Lahore earlier this month but returned in place of the ill Daryl Mitchell in Rawalpindi.

Coming in to bat at number four for the first time in a one-day international with the Black Caps 15-2 inside four overs, Ravindra forged fine partnerships with Devon Conway and Latham to help his team chase down 237 runs with 23 balls to spare.

"A slightly different role to what he's been used to," Latham said of Ravindra's place in the batting order.

"The way he came in with us under a little bit of pressure, losing two early wickets ... for him to absorb a little bit of pressure and then put the pressure back on them. He played fantastically well.

"It just shows the talent he's got and the head on his shoulders to not play for a couple of weeks and then come out and play an innings like that. He was outstanding."

It was Ravindra's fourth ODI century and the Wellington batsman said he was happy to be playing again having come through concussion protocols after being left bloodied by the blow to his head while fielding.

"Definitely a freak accident, things like that don't really happen too often, I'm very grateful to have a great support crew around me," Ravindra said. "I've been able to come out of it reasonably well.

"It's obviously been interesting dealing with the return to play protocols and stuff ... it was cool to come back and really enjoy my cricket again after that weird moment."

New Zealand, who have qualified for the semi-finals, meet India on Sunday to decide which team finishes top of Group A.