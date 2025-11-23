Logo
Lavelle's late strike earns underdogs Gotham second NWSL title
Nov 22, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) celebrates with midfielder Jaelin Howell (7) and forward Margaret Purce (23) and midfielder Jaedyn Shaw (2) after scoring a goal against the Washington Spirit in the second half of the 2025 NWSL Championship at PayPal Park. John Hefti-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) celebrates with midfielder Jaelin Howell (7) and forward Margaret Purce (23) and midfielder Jaedyn Shaw (2) after scoring a goal against the Washington Spirit in the second half of the 2025 NWSL Championship at PayPal Park. John Hefti-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) scores a goal against the Washington Spirit in the second half of the 2025 NWSL Championship at PayPal Park. John Hefti-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) controls the ball against Washington Spirit midfielder Hal Hershfelt (17) in the first half of the 2025 NWSL Championship at PayPal Park. Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
23 Nov 2025 11:38AM
SAN JOSE, California :Rose Lavelle's late strike secured a 1-0 victory for Gotham FC over Washington Spirit on Saturday to deliver an unlikely second NWSL Championship title for the eighth-placed regular season side at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

Gotham started brightly with some early half-chances, but Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury was on form to keep the match goalless.

Washington looked to shift the momentum in the second half, introducing Trinity Rodman as a substitute for Sofia Cantore in the 57th minute to energise their attack. However, Rodman's efforts failed to break down Gotham's resolute defence.

Lavelle's moment arrived 10 minutes before the end, the 30-year-old midfielder scoring her sixth goal of the season to spark jubilant celebrations and crown a memorable campaign for the underdogs.

Source: Reuters
