Lavreysen ends record-breaking week with more track gold

Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen signed off a record-breaking week at the UCI track cycling world championships as he rode to gold in the men's sprint in Ballerup, Denmark on Sunday.

Powerhouse Lavreysen, who swept to three Olympic golds in Paris this year, easily beat fellow Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland in a one-sided final, winning both heats.

The previous night the 27-year-old won the 1km time trial to claim a record 15th world track title, taking him ahead of France's Arnaud Tournant who won 14 between 1997 and 2008.

Lavreysen, who has made himself almost unbeatable in track sprinting, also won the team sprint in Denmark, although he surprisingly missed out the podium in the keirin.

The Dutch team topped the medals table with four golds, the same as Britain who actually won the most medals overall.

Britain's Emma Finucane was unable to match Lavreysen's three golds as she missed out on a medal in the keirin on the final day of action on Sunday.

Finucane, who retained her sprint title and also won the team sprint, came fourth with team mate Katy Marchant taking bronze. Japan's Mina Sato won gold, Japan's third gold medal of a successful championships for the nation.