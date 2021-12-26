LawConnect takes early lead as Sydney Hobart yacht race returns

SYDNEY: Super-maxi LawConnect took the early lead as the Sydney Hobart yacht race set sail after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an 88-strong fleet on Sunday (Dec 26).

The 628 nautical-mile race in the Tasman Sea from Sydney and across Bass Strait to Hobart is one of the world's most gruelling yachting events. It was cancelled in 2020 at the last minute due to health restrictions.

The 26th edition started under blue skies, but the fleet are expected to face tough conditions due to strong winds as they make their way to the capital of the island state of Tasmania.

The yachts are expected to reach the finish line on Tuesday, but weather could be the deciding factor. A major storm sank five boats, killing six sailors, in the 1998 race.

"It's looking like a pretty standard Hobart," said Cruising Yacht Club of Australia commodore Noel Cornish. "You can see (it) out there now and it'll build.

"What we're going to see out there in the next 24 hours is something that you would expect to see on the race track in a normal Sydney Hobart Yacht Race."

The sailors faced strict health protocols due to the pandemic with mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and PCR tests before the start.

The fleet was reduced to 88 boats with five yachts withdrawing over the last 24 hours due to the virus and injuries affecting the crew.