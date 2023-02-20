Lawes, Ford and Curry return to England squad for Wales clash

Flyhalf George Ford, vice-captain Courtney Lawes and Tom Curry, returning after injury, were among the 36 players named to the England squad by coach Steve Borthwick ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash against Wales.

Sale Sharks flyhalf Ford returns after a long spell on the sidelines following an Achilles tendon injury sustained while playing for Leicester in the Premiership final last June.

Lawes picked up a calf injury in the Champions Cup in January, while Curry has recovered from a hamstring strain sustained during a match with Sale last month.

England are third in the standings with six points. Wales are bottom following defeats to Scotland and Ireland.

Squad:

Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Max Malins (Saracens), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs (all Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole (both Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje (all Saracens), Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans (all Northampton Saints), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Toulouse)