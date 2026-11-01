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Lawson disqualified from Mexico City GP qualifying, to start last
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Lawson disqualified from Mexico City GP qualifying, to start last

Lawson disqualified from Mexico City GP qualifying, to start last
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 31, 2026 RB's Liam Lawson during practice REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Lawson disqualified from Mexico City GP qualifying, to start last
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 30, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
01 Nov 2026 07:43AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2026 11:56AM)
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MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 : Liam Lawson will start Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix from last place after his Racing Bulls car was found to be in breach of the technical rules after Saturday's qualifying.

The New Zealander had already been handed a one-place grid drop from eighth to ninth after colliding with Red Bull's Max Verstappen in practice.

Lawson also apologised to four-time champion Verstappen, who was given a one-place penalty from fourth to fifth for his part in the collision.

"I went to see Max this morning to apologise. Obviously, it was never my intention to make contact," Lawson told reporters before his disqualification.

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"Obviously, for both of us, it's not good, so yeah, I'll learn from it going forward."

Verstappen had been critical of his former Red Bull team mate after the incident on Friday, questioning Lawson's judgement and suggesting it was particularly unwise given the New Zealander's uncertain future in Formula One.

"Ultimately only Max knows how he feels," Lawson said. "Like I said, it was never my intention to have contact. So apologies for that."

With his 2027 future still up in the air, the 24-year-old said he was focused on making the most of his remaining opportunities.

"Formula One is a tough sport, so I'm trying to do my best. I'm trying to score in every race that I can," he said.

Source: Reuters
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