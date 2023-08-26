Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lawson to make F1 debut as Ricciardo's replacement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lawson to make F1 debut as Ricciardo's replacement

Lawson to make F1 debut as Ricciardo's replacement

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 18, 2022 Red Bull's Liam Lawson in action during practice REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File photo

26 Aug 2023 01:42AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealander Liam Lawson will make his Formula One debut with AlphaTauri at the Dutch Grand Prix after Australian Daniel Ricciardo broke his wrist, the Red Bull-owned team said on Friday.

Ricciardo crashed at turn three in the day's second free practice session at Zandvoort and was taken to hospital for further checks.

"An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties," AlphaTauri said in a statement. Lawson, 21, is the team's official reserve driver.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.