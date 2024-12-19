Lawson replaces Perez at Red Bull F1 team

LONDON :New Zealander Liam Lawson will replace Sergio Perez in the daunting role of teammate to four times world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

Mexican Perez's departure was announced on Wednesday and Lawson's promotion from Red Bull's sister team RB had been expected.

The 22-year-old made his F1 debut at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix as a five-race stand-in for injured Daniel Ricciardo and returned for the last six races of this season when the Australian was dropped.

"To be announced as an Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old," he said in a team statement.

"It’s been an incredible journey so far. I want to say a massive thank you to the whole team at VCARB (RB) for their support, the last six races have played a huge part in my preparation for this next step.

"I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a world champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going."

Team boss Christian Horner said Lawson's performances had shown he was "a real racer, not afraid to mix it with the best and come out on top".

"His arrival continues the team’s long history of promoting from within the Red Bull Junior Programme and he follows in the footsteps of championship and race-winning drivers such as Sebastian Vettel and of course, Max Verstappen," he added.

"There’s no doubt that racing alongside Max, a four-time champion and undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers ever seen in F1, is a daunting task, but I’m sure Liam can rise to that challenge and deliver some outstanding results for us next year."