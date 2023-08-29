Logo
Lawson to race for AlphaTauri until Ricciardo can return
Lawson to race for AlphaTauri until Ricciardo can return

Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - August 27, 2023 AlphaTauri's Liam Lawson in the pit as the race is delayed under red flag conditions Pool via REUTERS/Simon Wohlfahrt

29 Aug 2023 04:44AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2023 05:26AM)
New Zealander Liam Lawson will continue to race for AlphaTauri until Australian Daniel Ricciardo is fit to return, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Monday (Aug 28).

Ricciardo had surgery in Spain on Sunday after breaking his left hand in a crash in practice at the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday, with reserve driver Lawson drafted in for his Formula One race debut.

The next race, round 14, is the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday.

Singapore follows on Sep 17 and Japan on Sep 24.

"We are delighted that Daniel’s surgery went well and that he is now on the road to recovery," AlphaTauri said in a statement.

"We hope to see him at the track again very soon, but until he is fully fit, we can confirm that Liam, who did a good job in difficult circumstances in Zandvoort, will continue to drive alongside Yuki (Tsunoda), starting from our home race this weekend in Monza."

Lawson, 21, finished 13th in the Dutch Grand Prix, with Tsunoda 16th.

Source: Reuters

