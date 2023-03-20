Logo
Lazio battle past 10-man AS Roma 1-0 in derby, move into second spot
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v AS Roma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 19, 2023 Lazio's Pedro and Danilo Cataldi celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v AS Roma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 19, 2023 Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni in action with AS Roma's Bryan Cristante REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v AS Roma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 19, 2023 Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri celebrates after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v AS Roma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 19, 2023 AS Roma's Roger Ibanez is shown a red card by referee Davide Massa REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
20 Mar 2023 03:28AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2023 03:28AM)
ROME : Lazio needed a second-half goal by Matteo Zaccagni to snatch a 1-0 victory over 10-man AS Roma in their bad-tempered Serie A derby on Sunday and climb into second place, leaving their opponents in fifth.

Roma's Roger Ibanez was sent off with a second booking in the 32nd minute and there were more red cards, one for each team's coaching staff, after a dispute on the sideline a little later.

Maurizio Sarri's men, who also won the derby in the first half of the season, made the advantage count in the 65th minute with Zaccagni slipping through the defence and curling in a low shot.

They briefly thought their lead was short-lived when Lazio's Nicolo Casale put the ball in his own net two minutes later but it did not count following a VAR review.

Roma tried to find an equaliser but despite having possession they lacked the final pass and the match ended with Roma's Bryan Cristante and Lazio's Adam Marusic also getting red cards after the final whistle following a brief scuffle.

Lazio are second on 52 points, behind runaway leaders Napoli, with Roma in fifth on 47.

Source: Reuters

