Lazio beat champions Napoli 2-1 for first win of the season

NAPLES, Italy :Lazio's Luis Alberto and Daichi Kamada secured a 2-1 win for last season's runners-up at champions Napoli in Serie A on Saturday to earn Maurizio Sarri's side their first points of the season, while the hosts suffered their first defeat.

Napoli sealed comfortable wins over Frosinone and Sassuolo in their opening two games but lacked precision to pass what was expected to be their first real test under new coach Rudi Garcia who took over from Luciano Spalletti in June.

They had 22 shots throughout the game but only four of them on target, compared to a total six attempts by Lazio.

Napoli are fourth in the table with six points from three games while Lazio, who began this week inside the relegation zone following defeats by Lecce and Serie A newcomers Genoa, are now 12th with three from three.

The Rome-based side have won back-to-back games at Napoli for the first time since 1937.

Napoli flew out of the traps testing Lazio's defence with a flurry of shots in the opening half hour as both Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had chances to gain an early advantage.

But the visitors shocked the home crowd by scoring against the run of play on the half-hour when Luis Alberto scored with a cheeky back heel after good work by Felipe Anderson down the right.

Napoli quickly recovered from the setback and levelled two minutes later through Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski whose deflected low shot went in past Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel.

The pace did not slow down after the break as both sides pressed to grab the winner and Kamada restored Lazio's lead in the 52nd minute by firing into the far bottom corner for his debut goal in Serie A after joining in August.

The Diego Armando Maradona Stadium went silent 15 minutes later when Lazio thought they extended their advantage after Mattia Zaccagni's one-on-one with Napoli keeper Alex Meret but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Four minutes later Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, on loan from Olympique Marseille, found the back of the net only for VAR to once more rule it out.

Lazio are the first team to beat Napoli at their home ground since early April when they were handed a 4-0 defeat by AC Milan.