Lazio beat Juve 2-1 to cement second place

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mattia Zaccagni scored as Lazio put on an attacking masterclass to beat Juventus 2-1 at home on Saturday (Apr 8) as Maurizio Sarri's side consolidated second place in Serie A.

Lazio have 58 points, five ahead of AS Roma in third with nine matches left in the campaign. Juventus, who are fighting for a place in the top six, are seventh with 44 points, four points behind Atalanta, who occupy the final European qualification spot.

The hosts broke the deadlock seven minutes before the interval when Milinkovic-Savic converted a cross inside the box with a half-volley from close range.

Yet the euphoria inside the Stadio Olimpico lasted only four minutes before Adrien Rabiot bundled in the equaliser from a corner, after Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel had saved Gleison Bremer's header.

Lazio's attacking prowess was evident eight minutes into the second half, when Luis Alberto back-heeled the ball to tee up Zaccagni inside the box, who placed the ball into the bottom-left corner to seal the win for the hosts.