Lazio beat Venezia to end 2021 with new club record
23 Dec 2021 02:19AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 02:24AM)
VENICE: Lazio concluded the best calendar year in their Serie A history by beating Venezia 3-1 on Wednesday to remain in the hunt for European qualification.

It was the Roman side's 24th league win of 2021, a new club record for a calendar year, and left them in eighth place ahead of the winter break on 31 points, three behind fifth-placed Juventus.

Pedro Rodriguez put Maurizio Sarri's side ahead with a weaving run and finish before Francesco Forte headed 16th-placed Venezia level before halftime.

Francesco Acerbi restored Lazio’s lead early in the second half and substitute Luis Alberto volleyed home a third at the death, shortly after Venezia replacement Tanner Tessman was sent off.

Elsewhere, Bologna climbed above Sassuolo into 10th place with a 3-0 win.

Riccardo Orsolini and Aaron Hickey produced explosive first half finishes before Federico Santander added a late third for the visitors.

Source: Reuters

