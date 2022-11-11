Logo
Sport

Lazio climb to second with 1-0 win over Monza
11 Nov 2022 05:52AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 05:52AM)
Lazio climbed to second place in Serie A after a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Monza on Thursday thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Luka Romero.

Monza thought they had taken the lead after 13 minutes, but Andrea Petagna's effort was ruled out due to offside after a VAR check.

The first half was tight and Lazio sealed victory in the 69th minute when Monza keeper Michele Di Gregorio could not hold Pedro's shot and Romero reacted quickly to the loose ball and put it in the net.

Lazio are second in the standings with 30 points from 14 games, eight behind leaders Napoli. Monza are 15th with 13 points.

Source: Reuters

