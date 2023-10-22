Lazio earn 2-0 win at Sassuolo

First-half goals by Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto earned Lazio a comfortable 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Saturday, securing Maurizio Sarri's side their first back-to-back Serie A wins in the campaign.

Anderson gave the visitors the lead in the 28th minute profiting on a Sassuolo defensive error as he netted with his first touch after he was fed a neat pass inside the box by Taty Castellanos.

Luis Alberto doubled the advantage from close range seven minutes later, and substitute Danilo Cataldi could have made it 3-0 before the hour mark but his shot hit the post.

Lazio had a scare when their keeper Ivan Provedel was shown a red card in the 62nd minute for seemingly catching the ball outside of the box, but the booking was revoked after a VAR review.

The Rome side, who travel to Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday, jumped six places to seventh in the table on 13 points.

Sassuolo are now 13th with 10 points.