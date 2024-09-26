Lazio fans banned from Dynamo Kyiv match after weapons seized in Germany

Several Lazio supporters have been banned from attending their Europa League match against Dynamo Kyiv in Hamburg after German police seized weapons from them, the club and police said on Wednesday.

The fans were stopped after attempting to evade a police escort near the city's town hall and were subsequently searched by riot officers.

Lazio said in a statement that a number of fans were apprehended by law enforcement and prohibited from accessing the stadium for Wednesday's match, however, no arrests were made.

Hamburg police said that several knives and other items were confiscated, with around 60 fans of the Italian team spending the night in the cells.

The match is being held in Hamburg due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In March, an Italian fan was arrested in Munich for performing an Adolf Hitler salute before a Lazio match against Bayern Munich.

(This story has been corrected to fix the day of the match to Wednesday, throughout)