Sport

Lazio finish second in Serie A after 2-0 win at Empoli
Sport

Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Lazio - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - June 3, 2023 Lazio's Luis Alberto celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Lazio - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - June 3, 2023 Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli celebrates scoring their first goal with Ciro Immobile and teammates REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Lazio - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - June 3, 2023 Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Lazio - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - June 3, 2023 Lazio's Danilo Cataldi celebrates with the fans after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Lazio - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - June 3, 2023 Lazio's Luis Alberto celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
04 Jun 2023 05:05AM
EMPOLI, Italy : Alessio Romagnoli and Luis Alberto emerged as the saviours for Lazio when they scored in a 2-0 win at Empoli on Saturday, giving the visitors a second-place finish in Serie A.

Earlier in the day, Inter Milan had pushed Lazio down to third place in the standings after a 1-0 victory at Torino. However, Lazio's win ensured they finished the season in second place with 74 points, behind runaway champions Napoli and two points ahead of Inter.

Romagnoli scored three minutes into the second half from a corner, igniting frenzied celebrations among the visiting players and supporters.

Empoli's Nicolo Cambiaghi received his second booking immediately before stoppage time, reducing his team to 10 players. Capitalising on the advantage, Alberto sealed the victory for the visitors three minutes later.

Source: Reuters

