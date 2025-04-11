Lazio freeze as Bodo/Glimt take 2-0 first leg win

BODO, Norway :Two goals from Ulrik Saltnes spurred Bodo/Glimt to a 2-0 home victory over Lazio in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, with the one-sided encounter played out in freezing conditions.

Lazio arrived in a windy Bodo to find snow had blanketed the pitch in the early hours. Although the artificial turf was cleared in time for kick-off, the Italians struggled to adapt to the challenging zero-degree conditions in northern Norway, spending much of the match pinned back and on the defensive.

Aiming to become the first Norwegian team ever to reach a European Cup semi-final, Bodo/Glimt neutralised Lazio's defence, attacking the box time and again. In contrast, Lazio registered just a single shot on target throughout the match.

The hosts seized early control, with Jens Petter Hauge firing a clever, short shot in the opening minutes that Lazio keeper Christos Mandas had to stretch to push out of danger.

Just after the half-hour mark, Bodo/Glimt came close again when Ole Didrik Blomberg received the ball inside the box but it slid off his foot as he prepared his shot and the effort went well wide.

Bodo/Glimt made the breakthrough just two minutes after the restart when Saltnes finished at close range following a precise short pass from Ole Didrik Blomberg to give the hosts the lead.

As the hosts looked to double their advantage, their sharp, quick passing continued to trouble the Lazio defence but several promising opportunities were squandered as they struggled to convert their finishing touches.

Bodo/Glimt scored their second goal in the 69th minute when Saltnes was played through and he lofted the ball over Mandas. Although Alessio Romagnoli managed to clear it, the ball had already crossed the line.

Saltnes came close to scoring a hat-trick in the final minutes but Mandas made a crucial save. The Lazio back-up keeper made another save in the last seconds from Odin Bjortuft's attempt.

The return leg will be next Thursday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.