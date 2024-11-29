Lazio held by Ludogorets, comfortable wins for Bilbao and Lyon

ROME : Lazio's perfect start to the Europa League was ended by a 0-0 home draw with Ludogorets on Thursday as Athletic Bilbao and Olympique Lyonnais enjoyed comfortable wins.

Italy's Lazio, who had won all four previous games, were held to a frustrating scoreless draw by a Bulgarian side who came to defend.

The best chances of the first half fell to Boulaye Dia who was twice denied by the keeper and although Lazio increased the intensity in the second half, they were unable to find a way through.

They appealed desperately for a penalty for what looked like a foul on Gustav Isaksen but after a VAR check the referee waved play on, and Matteo Guendouzi hit the crossbar with a shot from outside the area as Ludogorets picked up their second point of the campaign.

Lazio are on 13 points, level with Bilbao who eased to a 3-0 win over Swedish side Elfsborg thanks to goals from Adama Boiro, Benat Prados Diaz and Gorka Guruzeta.

Lyon ran out 4-1 winners in Azerbaijan against Qarabag, Georges Mikautdze opening and closing the scoring and the other goals coming from Corentin Tolisso and Malick Fofana. Lyon moved on to 10 points and Qarabag remained on three.

Anderlecht were denied the chance to move level with Lazio by a 2-2 home draw with Porto, the Belgians twice coming from behind and Francis Amuzu netting four minutes from time to salvage a draw. Anderlecht have 11 points and Porto are on five.

Galatasaray are also on 11 points after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by AZ Alkmaar. The Turkish side went ahead after two minutes through Sven Mijnans but a Peer Koopmeiners own goal before halftime denied them the win.

Maccabi Tel Aviv earned their first victory of the competition with a 3-1 win at Turkish side Besiktas, in a game played in Debrecen, Hungary for security reasons.

At 2-1 down Besiktas had a chance to level but Ciro Immobile's penalty was saved and Weslley Patati put the Israeli side out of sight 10 minutes from time.