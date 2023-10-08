Lazio leave it late to sink Atalanta

ROME : Lazio beat Atalanta 3-2 with a late goal from Mattias Vecino after the visitors had fought their way back from 2-0 down at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday.

With 83 minutes on the clock and the game heading for a 2-2 draw, Vecino let a headed pass bounce before thumping in a half volley to grab the win for Lazio.

Lazio had taken the lead after five minutes through an own goal by Charles De Ketelaere, and six minutes later they doubled their lead as Valentin Castellanos finished off a Felipe Anderson cross.

Atalanta pulled one back in the 33rd minute when Ederson headed past Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel, and they drew level in the 63rd minute from a Sead Kolasinac header.

Lazio are now 12th in the table with 10 points after eight games, while Atalanta remain in sixth place with 13 points.