Lazio miss chance to go second in Bologna stalemate
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Lazio v AZ Alkmaar - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 7, 2023 Lazio's Pedro REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

12 Mar 2023 06:13AM (Updated: 12 Mar 2023 06:13AM)
Lazio were held to a 0-0 draw at Bologna on Saturday as they missed the chance to move back up to second place in Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri's side are third with 49 points, one behind Inter Milan and two clear of AS Roma and AC Milan.

Pedro went close to giving Lazio the lead after 15 minutes when he received a pass inside the box, but slipped and sent his effort wide.

Lewis Ferguson could have put Bologna ahead after 29 minutes but hit the woodwork with a header from close range.

Bologna keeper Lukasz Skorupski had to come to his side's rescue 10 minutes before the break, denying both Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson in a double opportunity for Lazio.

The hosts went close again two minutes into the second half when Giorgos Kyriakopoulos sent his effort from the edge the box inches wide of the post.

Bologna are in seventh place with 36 points.

Source: Reuters

