Lazio miss chance for third place after draw at Verona
07 Feb 2023 03:49AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 03:56AM)
Lazio missed the chance to go third in the Serie A standings after being held to a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona on Monday.

Maurizio Sarri's side took the lead on the stroke of halftime when striker Pedro found enough space in the penalty area to turn and fire the ball into the top corner.

However, the hosts equalised six minutes into the second half when Cyril Ngonge headed in from a set piece.

Darko Lazovic could have completed the comeback for Verona two minutes later, but his shot from range bounced off the post.

Both teams had chances to snatch victory but in the end the points were shared at Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Lazio are fourth in the league on 39 points, one behind city rivals AS Roma in third. Verona are 18th.

Source: Reuters

