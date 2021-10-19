Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lazio owner Lotito’s ban reduced to two months after appeal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lazio owner Lotito’s ban reduced to two months after appeal

Lazio owner Lotito’s ban reduced to two months after appeal

FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Serie A - Serie A hold an emergency meeting on coronavirus - Coni Palace, Rome, Italy - March 4, 2020 Lazio president Claudio Lotito outside Coni Palace before the meeting REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

19 Oct 2021 09:39PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 09:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Lazio president Claudio Lotito's ban for COVID-19 protocol violations was reduced to two months by the federal appeal court on Tuesday.

The Serie A club's owner was appealing against a 12-month ban handed to him by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) appeal court in April.

A FIGC statement said that the latest hearing resulted in a two-month ban for Lotito, five-month bans for Lazio doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia, and a 50,000 euro (US$58,230) fine for the club.

The punishment comes after a FIGC investigation opened in November 2020 over potential violations of protocols regarding COVID-19 testing.

The FIGC charged Lazio with violations including failing to promptly report positive cases to local health authorities, failing to stop three players from attending a training session after receiving positive tests, and twice failing to enforce a mandatory 10-day isolation period on an asymptomatic player, who subsequently featured in a Serie A match.

Lazio denied wrongdoing and said "we trust in sporting justice", beginning a protracted series of hearings.

Lotito was originally banned for seven months by a national federal court in March, but the punishment was increased to 12 months in April.

(US$1 = 0.8587 euros)

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us