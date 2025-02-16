Lazio snatch late 2-2 draw against leaders Napoli

ROME :A last-gasp goal by substitute Boulaye Dia earned Lazio a 2-2 draw against visitors Napoli on Saturday, with Antonio Conte's Serie A leaders now at risk of being knocked off top spot later this weekend.

Napoli, on 56 points, are two points above second-placed Inter Milan, who can move top when they visit Juventus, in fifth, on Sunday.

Napoli extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games, but the 2023 champions have now drawn the last three, failing to win three games in a row for the first time this season.

They have also not won any of their last five games against Lazio in Serie A.

Lazio, who eliminated Napoli in the Coppa Italia last 16 in early December before securing a 1-0 league win in Naples three days later, are fourth with 46 points.

In a fast-paced encounter, Gustav Isaksen put Lazio in front after six minutes with an excellent shot from distance.

The Denmark forward collected a clearance and fired home a powerful strike that went in after brushing the underside of the crossbar.

Giacomo Raspadori equalised for Napoli seven minutes later, firing the ball through the legs of Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel after a Romelu Lukaku pass.

That was Napoli's only shot on goal in the first half.

Their second and final shot on target in the game came after the break when Lukaku's low attempt from the edge of the box was denied by Provedel.

Napoli took the lead in the 64th minute after Lazio defender Adam Marusic put the ball into his own goal, and Lazio midfielder Mattia Zaccagni responded by finding the net with a stunning overhead kick three minutes later but his effort was ruled out for offside.

However, Dia levelled for the hosts in the 87th, sending a low shot into the far corner.

Lazio, who finished top of the Europa League standings, winning all but two games, next travel to lowly Venezia in Serie A on Feb. 22, before visiting Inter in Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Feb. 25.