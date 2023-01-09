Logo
Lazio stumble again as Empoli earn last-gasp draw
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Empoli - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - November 8, 2022 Napoli's Piotr Zielinski in action with Empoli's Razvan Marin REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

09 Jan 2023 12:14AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 12:29AM)
A goal from Razvan Marin four minutes into stoppage time earned Empoli a 2-2 draw at Lazio on Sunday (Jan 8) as Maurizio Sarri's side's hopes of a top-four finish in Serie A suffered another blow.

Lazio, who had lost their last two league games, took the lead after 77 seconds when Felipe Anderson headed in from a set piece.

Mattia Zaccagni made it 2-0 in the 54th minute when he got free of his marker inside the area and tapped in a deflected shot from Anderson.

Empoli pulled a goal back seven minutes from time when an unmarked Francesco Caputo volleyed in and Marin equalised with a controlled shot into the top corner.

Lazio have 31 points from 17 games, 10 adrift of leaders Napoli and three behind fourth-fourth placed Inter.

Source: Reuters

