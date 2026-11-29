TURIN, Italy, Nov 28 : Unbeaten Lazio maintained their Serie A title charge with a 2-1 win at Torino on Saturday, while champions Inter Milan moved into second spot with a commanding 4-0 victory over Genoa.

Gennaro Gattuso's Lazio struck twice in two minutes late in the opening half through Oliver Provstgaard and Gustav Isaksen before Che Adams pulled one back after the break, but the visitors held firm to take all three points.

Inter wrapped up their game before halftime with goals from Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram and a Petar Sucic penalty, with Thuram netting his second nine minutes after the break.

Lazio move to 35 points, three ahead of Inter, with AS Roma a further point back in third ahead of hosting Monza on Sunday.

Gattuso took over a club that finished ninth last season, and was expected to face a battle to get them back into Europe.

Instead, Lazio have 17 more points than they had at this stage of the previous campaign and the best defensive record in the league.

Lazio weathered the early Torino storm and created their first real chance, with Davide Frattesi's goalbound header from a corner clawed away by goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

The opening goal came from another corner three minutes before the break, this time Provstgaard's header nestled in the bottom corner and two minutes later the visitors were in again.

Mattia Zaccagni won possession in midfield and found Isaksen out wide. The Dane controlled the ball, drove into the area and whipped a low shot beyond Perri into the far corner.

Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas pushed Giovanni Simeone's shot onto the post early in the second half before Adams' glancing header gave Torino hope.

While it was far from one of Lazio's best performances this season, that will matter little as their unexpected title charge continues after a difficult away test.

INTER BACK ON TRACK

Inter lost ground last weekend with a 4-4 draw at Atalanta, but with a fit-again Martinez, manager Cristian Chivu will be confident his side can up the pace and reel in the leaders.

Martinez marked his first league start since September with a goal in the 29th minute, sweeping a first-time shot into the net after Andy Diouf's pullback from the byline, and Inter were well in control five minutes from the break.

Martinez's deflected pass found Thuram with his back to goal, and the Inter forward scored on the turn, before Sucic converted a penalty on the stroke of halftime.

Inter's fourth goal was rather fortuitous, with Nicolo Barella's pass across the six-yard box ricocheting off a defender and onto Thuram's shin before finding the net.

Chivu then replaced Martinez, with bigger battles to come, including a trip to Frosinone next weekend.

Frosinone beat Parma 3-0 in Saturday's early game, making it six consecutive home wins for the promoted side.

Tomas Bobcek marked his first Frosinone start with a second-half hat-trick which moved his side to sixth in the standings and dropped Parma into the relegation zone.