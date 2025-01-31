Logo
Sport

Lazio top Europa League group stage despite defeat at Braga
Lazio top Europa League group stage despite defeat at Braga

Soccer Football - Europa League - S.C. Braga v Lazio - Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal - January 30, 2025
Soccer Football - Europa League - S.C. Braga v Lazio - Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal - January 30, 2025
Soccer Football - Europa League - S.C. Braga v Lazio - Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal - January 30, 2025
Soccer Football - Europa League - S.C. Braga v Lazio - Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal - January 30, 2025
Soccer Football - Europa League - S.C. Braga v Lazio - Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal - January 30, 2025
31 Jan 2025 06:06AM
BRAGA, Portugal : Lazio finished top of the Europa League group stage despite a 1-0 defeat at Sporting Braga on Thursday as the Portuguese side failed to secure a playoff spot.

Braga opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Ricardo Horta fired into the bottom corner from Victor Gomez's cross.

The Italian side battled to maintain their unbeaten run after the break, but failed to penetrate Braga's organised defence.

Lazio's first defeat in their European campaign left them top on 19 points, level with Athletic Bilbao but ahead on goal difference.

Source: Reuters

